The Three Drinkers returns to Amazon

Drinks lifestyle programme The Three Drinkers will return to Amazon Prime with a third series next month.

The Three Drinkers in Cognac sees drinks experts Aidy Smith and Helena Nicklin (pictured L-R), together with travel journalist and influencer Eulanda Shead-Osagiede and Virgin Radio presenter Eddy Temple-Morris, tour the Cognac region in an effort to dispel stereotypes around the drink and showcase the food and culture.

The two-hour series, made up of 4 x 30-minute episodes, features houses such as Remy Martin and Courvoisier, alongside Cognac and bitter orange liqueur, Grand Marnier. They also visit gin makers, Audemus.

“One of the most important aspects of this series is to highlight that Cognac doesn’t belong at the back of your grandparent’s cupboard and we’ll be exploring a number of simple serves and cocktails that the audience can create from the comfort of their homes or be inspired to order the next time they’re at a cocktail bar,” said Smith.

The Three Drinkers in Cognac will launch on May 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

