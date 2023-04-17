Accolade lines up Hardys TV campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 17 April, 2023

Accolade Wines brand, Hardys, has returned to TV advertising, with its ‘Certainty’ campaign.

The activation, which will continue until May 7, is expected to reach 20 million adults in the UK. The campaign features national TV, video on demand and YouTube ads, including TV slots during ITV’s Coronation Street and The Chase.

According to the company, the advert showcases a couple at different stages of their adult lives drinking Hardys Crest, with the campaign tagline “Then. Now. Always.”.

Tom Smith, marketing director – Europe, Accolade Wines, said: “With inflationary pressures negatively impacting consumer confidence, Hardys is strengthening its quality and trust messaging in a contemporary way that will resonate with its audience. Shoppers can be reassured that Hardys is a brand that can be relied upon for quality, taste and above all, value.”

The campaign first aired in 2022. 

