Danish RTD Nohrlund partners with Live Nation UK

Danish pre-mixed and organic cocktail brand Nohrlund has lined up a partnership with live entertainment company Live Nation UK.

The Nohrlund and Live Nation partnership, which launches this month, will see Nohrlund become the exclusive pre-mixed cocktail partner across Live Nation UK events, including 22 festivals and 21 venues in the UK.

The tie-up starts at Academy Music Group venues in April and at The Great Escape in May, with drinks including Passion Martini, Mojito, Raspberry & Peach Collins and Gin & Mango Smash.

Jay Williamson, VP of brand partnerships at Live Nation UK said: “We know our fans love minimal wait times, excellent service, organic products and premium tastes. With the continued growth and expansion of the premium cocktail category, Nohrlund’s visionary brand portfolio meets current and future consumer needs. We couldn’t be happier partnering with them to bring Live Nation UK fans an enhanced and elevated cocktail experience onsite at our events.”

Nohrlund is available to buy in bottles nationwide at retailers including Sainsbury’s, Abel & Cole and Amazon.

