Carlsberg acquires UK Kronenbourg rights from Heineken

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has agreed a deal that sees Carlsberg Group acquire the UK rights for the Kronenbourg beer brand from Heineken UK.

The transfer of the licence will be effective from June 1, 2023.

Carlsberg Group will acquire all rights to produce and distribute Kronenbourg 1664 in the UK, via CMBC. The Kronenbourg 1664 brand is owned globally by Carlsberg Group. Under the agreement, Heineken UK will continue to brew and pack Kronenbourg 1664 under contract, before moving to CMBC in 2024. A three-year commercial arrangement has also been agreed to continue to list and provide the brand to Heineken UK’s Star Pubs & Bars.

Heineken UK has held the licence for the lager since 2008, following the acquisition of Scottish & Newcastle by Carlsberg and Heineken.

Paul Davies, CEO of CMBC, said: “Supporting brands and innovating in the premium category is a key pillar of our strategy and adding Kronenbourg 1664 to our enviable portfolio is an incredible opportunity to achieve this.”

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director of Heineken UK added: “We’ve been a strong custodian of Kronenbourg in the UK over the last fourteen years, maintaining product quality and investing in its marketing and distribution as part of our portfolio. During this time, we have also been investing behind our premium brands, such as Birra Moretti, and taking ownership of super premium beers Beavertown and Brixton. We’ve also exciting plans in the UK for our Spanish lager Cruzcampo. With a great brand range to offer our customers, now is the right time for Kronenbourg 1664 to enter its next chapter and we’re pleased to have reached this agreement with Carlsberg.”

Related articles: