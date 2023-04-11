Carlsberg Marston’s lines up San Miguel Ibiza campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 11 April, 2023

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co (CMBC) has launched a consumer campaign for its San Miguel beer brand, which will see winners stay in a villa in Ibiza.

Casa San Miguel, a finca-style villa, will play host to 24 winners, who will receive a two-night Ibizan experience with a plus one. 

Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing, premium brands at CMBC said: “This is a first of many activities due to go live this year that celebrates the golden hour and our Spanish heritage and we can't wait to see consumers up and down the country enjoying those sundown moments with a San Miguel in hand."

 For the chance to win a trip to Casa San Miguel Ibiza this summer, consumers nationwide can purchase any San Miguel Especial and San Miguel 0,0 pack from any participating major UK retailer. Two winners will be revealed each week until July 2. 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Balfour creates new senior roles
  2. Bier Nuts in administration
  3. New drinks launches - April 2023
  4. Coronation treat - drinks launches fit for…
  5. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  6. Berry Bros & Rudd takes stake in Cotswolds…
  7. The latest in rosé - analysis
  8. Scottish wine lovers likely to lose out over…
  9. Co-op relaunches Irresistible wine range
  10. Spotlight on sparkling – retail data analysis…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95