Carlsberg Marston’s lines up San Miguel Ibiza campaign

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co (CMBC) has launched a consumer campaign for its San Miguel beer brand, which will see winners stay in a villa in Ibiza.

Casa San Miguel, a finca-style villa, will play host to 24 winners, who will receive a two-night Ibizan experience with a plus one.

Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing, premium brands at CMBC said: “This is a first of many activities due to go live this year that celebrates the golden hour and our Spanish heritage and we can't wait to see consumers up and down the country enjoying those sundown moments with a San Miguel in hand."

For the chance to win a trip to Casa San Miguel Ibiza this summer, consumers nationwide can purchase any San Miguel Especial and San Miguel 0,0 pack from any participating major UK retailer. Two winners will be revealed each week until July 2.

