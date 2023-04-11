Bath Rugby signs Viñalba wine

Argentine wine brand, Viñalba is to become the “first ever official wine partner” of Premiership rugby club Bath Rugby.

As part of an initial two-year sponsorship agreement, which starts in July, Viñalba will be available at the home of Bath Rugby ‘the Rec’ on all home matchdays as well other Bath Rugby official events. Viñalba will also feature at the back of all first team playing shirts at home and away games, on advertising boards pitch side and official match day programmes.

Craig Durham, MD of Viñalba importer Buckingham Schenk said: “As our first ever high profile partnership for Viñalba, I couldn’t be more pleased for us to become the first ever official wine partner of Bath Rugby. The synergies between Viñalba and Bath Rugby are plain to see and I cannot wait to start working with them for the 2023/2024 season onward.”

Viñalba was launched in the UK in 2007 with Buckingham Schenk.

