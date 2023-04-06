New drinks launches - April 2023

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

LOW/NO

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla 0.0%

£17

USP: Diageo has added an alcohol-free variant to its Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla orange gin.

Lucy Barrett, marketing manager for alcohol free spirits at Diageo GB said: “The original Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla is popular all year round and is associated with a wide range of occasions. The lead serve – Sevilla & Tonic – in particular is known for its light, refreshing taste, making it ideal for summer socialising. The new Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla 0.0% will complement our existing portfolio offering in these moments by providing an alcohol-free choice.”

BEER & CIDER

Brothers Raspberry Ripple

4% abv

£ in line with existing variants

USP: Somerset-based Brothers Drinks Co has added Raspberry Ripple to its cider line-up. “This latest variant is a delicious combination of raspberry flavour with a delicate swirl of vanilla, and is best served chilled over ice. Introducing this classic ice-cream flavour to the cider category will help independents tap into consumer excitement around summer socialising occasions,” the company said. The product is available in 50cl and 33cl glass bottles, and in 6x33cl and 10x33cl multipack can formats.

Badger Outland Milk Stout and Ginger Pale Ale

5.2% and 5% abv, respectively

£3 each (44cl can)

USP: Badger Beers is launching a range of craft beers under new brand, Outland. The range includes Milk Stout and Ginger Pale Ale in 44cl cans. A draught West Coast IPA (5%) is initially available exclusively in Hall & Woodhouse pubs, with cans to follow in the autumn.

WINE

Achaval Ferrer Finca trilogy 2019

2019 Achaval Ferrer Finca Mirador - £98

2019 Achaval Ferrer Finca Bella Vista - £98

2019 Achaval Ferrer Finca Altamira - £105

USP: Achaval Ferrer has released a new vintage from its Fincas trilogy. The collection of three single-vineyard Malbecs sourced from old vineyards located in Mendoza, has launched globally this month. The vineyards are Achaval Ferrer Finca Bella Vista, planted in 1910; Achaval Ferrer Finca Mirador, planted in 1921; and Achaval Ferrer Finca Altamira, planted in 1950.

Hattingley Valley 2022 Still rosé and Entice

£19 and £25, respectively

USP: Hampshire winery Hattingley Valley has released two new wines. The 2022 Still Rosé is made from a blend of Pinot Noir Précoce and Pinot Noir grapes which are whole-bunch pressed after a short maceration, then fermented in stainless steel tanks before bottling. Dessert wine Entice is made from 100% Bacchus grapes that have been frozen and pressed, prior to undergoing a cool fermentation process in stainless steel tanks to create a juice with naturally high sugar content, in Hattingley’s take on an ice-wine style of production.

SPIRITS

Metaxa Grande Fine bottle

40% abv

£60

USP: The newly-released Metaxa Grande Fine bottle has been designed in collaboration with Greek artist Cacao Rocks and is available exclusively at Harvey Nichols. The limited-edition bottle design is said to transport the drinker “to the sun-soaked Grecian isle of Samos”.

Morris Signature and Muscat Barrel whiskies

From 40% abv

From £51

USP: Australia’s Morris whisky launches in the UK market this Spring with its Signature (40%, £51) and Muscat Barrel (46%, £74) whiskies. From Morris of Rutherglen, the whiskies are made using “100% local Australian ingredients” then finished in the company’s own fortified wine barrels.

Edinburgh Gin’s Marmalade Sandwich and Scandi

From 42.6% abv

£40 each

Edinburgh Gin has added two small-batch additions to its Experimental Series. Marmalade Sandwich (42.6% abv) is “a nod to the distiller's nostalgic memories of marmalade". The distillation involved an experimentation of botanicals and natural flavours including orange peel, malted barley and butter. Scandi (44.4% abv) aims to transport drinkers to the Nordic countryside, with caraway seeds, dill and lingonberries providing a balanced gin with flavours typically found in Aquavit. “Cutting through the bouquet of botanicals, the gin plays with subtle bitterness through the use of cloves and cubeb pepper,” the company said. “To finish, cooling menthol and warming aniseed to give a rounded end note.”

Fettercairn Warehouse 14

51.2% abv

£70

USP: Fettercairn Distillery has announced the fifth and final instalment of its Warehouse Collection. Warehouse 14 was made using a selection of first-fill and second-fill ex-Bourbon barrels. This release was initially created as an experiment in Warehouse 14 by master whisky maker Gregg Glass and the distillery team. The recipe was finished in a mix of three different beer barrels – stout, dark ale and pale ale – “each offering different flavour characteristics that enhance Fettercairn’s tropical house style”.

Warner’s X Four Pillars

From 40%

From £36

USP: After exchanging the ingredients from Warner's Rhubarb Gin in the UK and Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz in Australia, Warner’s took their Harrington Dry Gin and distilled it with Australian Shiraz grape juice, used in Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz to create a Harrington Shiraz Gin at 40% abv. Four Pillars took the rhubarb juice used for Warner’s Rhubarb Gin and blended it with apples from the Yarra Valley to create a Green Apple & Rhubarb Gin at 41.8% abv. The latter will be available from August.

Bacardi Caribbean Spiced

40% abv

£24

USP: Bacardi Caribbean Spiced is the brand’s “first premium spiced aged product, that blends spices with coconut, pineapple, and coconut blossom”. It is available on Mixlab and Ocado as well as retailers including Tesco and Waitrose, nationwide.

RTDS & MIXERS

Pergola Drinks Sunset and Poolside

18.4% and 19.2% abv, respectively

£28 each (50cl)

USP: New company Pergola Drinks was created by husband and wife Rahul and Sheetal Murthy. “The company is a cocktail creator, wholesaler and retailer, with a focus on the premium end of the market,” the pair said. The first cocktails are Sunset – a twist on a Tequila Sunrise and Poolside – a twist on a Margarita made blue with the addition of blue curacao.

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola

5% abv

£2.30

USP: Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola have officially announced the launch of Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink (RTD) in the UK. Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD is inspired by the classic bar cocktail.

