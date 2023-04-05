Berry Bros & Rudd takes stake in Cotswolds Distillery

 | 05 April, 2023

Berry Bros & Rudd (BBR) is to acquire a minority stake in English whisky and spirits producer Cotswolds Distillery.

As part of the deal, for an undisclosed sum, BBR CEO Emma Fox will join the Cotswolds board.

BBR said in a statement that Cotswolds’ “impressive growth has seen them become the best-selling English whisky and a leading light in the fast-growing premium single malt category. We look forward to supporting and accelerating their international expansion and helping them maximise the growing global opportunity in New World whisky”.   
 
The investment will also fund the distillery’s plans to boost its sustainability credentials, including the building of a bio-diverse wetlands ecological treatment system and related landscaping works.

