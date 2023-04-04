Bier Nuts in administration

Bier Nuts, the online beer retailer trading as Bier company, has entered administration.

According to a filing on Companies House yesterday, the company has appointed an administrator, though the official document will not be available for 10 days. The Companies House record also shows that accounts to March 31 are now overdue.

Meanwhile, The Gazette, which is an official public record, states that the administrators are Quantuma, and were appointed on March 17.

The news comes after several brewers spoke out against Bier Company, saying they are owed thousands of pounds in unpaid invoices.

According to Quantuma’s website, “an administration is a rescue procedure whereby an insolvency practitioner is appointed as the administrator of an insolvent company”.

Related articles: