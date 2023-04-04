Majestic trials smaller format store in Harpenden

Majestic has opened a smaller format store in Harpenden, as it looks at new ways to expand its bricks-and-mortar presence.

The company said today that the 1,800 sq ft shop, which is on the high street and close to the train station, is “less than half the size” of the average Majestic store.

The shop will carry a range of around 600 wines, including 72 fine wines, as well as beer, spirits and no/lows. Majestic said the company has used data from existing stores to “ensure it optimises the range across all key categories, including Champagne, sparkling, Spain, Italy and Burgundy”.

Customers can also expect free tastings and free local delivery.

Harpenden marks the fifth new store opening by Majestic during its 2022/23 financial year, following launches in Haywards Heath, Godalming, Stafford and Preston. The retailer said it plans to open a further eight new shops during the next 12 months - including sites in Banstead, Saltash, Thame and Truro - as part of a wider aim to add around 20 branches to its portfolio.

According to Majestic, the expansion plan underlines the company’s renewed focus on bricks-and-mortar retail following its split from Naked Wines in 2019.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “The trial of this smaller format offers us an exciting opportunity to serve our customers in new ways and cater for a number of different shopping missions. The lessons we learn in Harpenden will be invaluable as we look to further grow our store estate.

“This marks the fifth and final new Majestic store opening of our financial year, following the incredible response of customers to our other new locations. The strong performance of those new shops, our existing estate, and our e-commerce and commercial businesses means we head into what will be another challenging financial year with good trading momentum.”

