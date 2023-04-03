Coronation treat - drinks launches fit for a king

Bank holidays are big business for the drinks industry – and when there’s a celebration thrown in, such as the Coronation of King Charles III, that business gets even bigger.

Take the Queen’s Jubilee weekend in 2022, for example. Consumers spent an extra £104 million on beers, wines and spirits – making it one of the biggest occasions outside of Christmas (NielsenIQ).

The Coronation takes place on May 6, with a Bank Holiday scheduled for May 8 and the inbox at Drinks Retailing is already brimming with Coronation-related drinks launches.

Here’s a look at what you can expect.

WINE

Chapel Down Coronation Edition 2016

£65

Chapel Down chief executive Andrew Carter said: “Whilst this is a moment for great celebration, it is also a moment of reflection and of giving back to those that protect our great nation. For that reason, we are proud to be donating the profits from the sale of this wine to the Royal British Legion, a charity that supports members of the Armed Forces community and their families. We are also running a number of wider fundraising initiatives to support the Royal British Legion.” The release is limited to 2,000 bottles.

BEER & CIDER

Sandford Orchards' Limited Edition Coronation Devon Red Cider

4.5% abv

£2.30

Barny Butterfield, chief cidermaker at Sandford Orchards said: “Most of us are too young to remember the last coronation so we are eagerly anticipating some fantastic celebrations across the country. We wanted to mark the occasion with the launch of our Coronation Limited Edition Devon Red Cider, which is created from British apples grown and pressed in Devon, using traditional methods, at the oldest working cider mill in the UK. No coronation parties will be complete without it. Why would you toast the new King’s health with French champagne when you can raise a glass of 100% British cider?”

MIXERS & RTDs

Luscombe Limited Edition Rose & Cherry Bubbly

£26.50 (12x27cl)

Gabriel David, owner and founder of Luscombe, said: “Inspired by the rose featured in the Coronation emblem, our limited edition Rose & Cherry Bubbly has been crafted with Royal celebrations in mind. A gently sparkling bubbly, it balances the sweet-tartness of cherries beautifully with the floral notes of the rose, and is naturally sweetened with muscat grape juice and finished with Sicilian lemons and soft Dartmoor spring water. Like all the drinks in our range it contains no artificial additives, sweeteners or concentrates.”

Paradise Bay Cocktail Co’s CiiiR Royale

4% abv

£3.50

Continental Wine & Food has released a Coronation edition of its ready-to-drink premixed cocktail brand, Paradise Bay Cocktail Co. “Inspired by the Kir Royale with juicy blackcurrant flavours, the CiiiR Royale has a regal purple colourway with an eye-catching design adorned with celebratory imagery including bunting and crown,” the company said. “This limited style embraces the national sentiment and positions the brand at the centre of celebrations, creating opportunities for inventive merchandising in store and drive impulse purchases. The 70cl bottle format makes this cocktail ideal for sharing at Coronation themed garden parties, BBQs and events over the Bank Holiday weekend.”

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Silent Pool Coronation Gin

43% abv

£45

“Boasting a brand-new recipe, lovingly crafted specifically to celebrate the historical occasion, Silent Pool’s Coronation Gin has been created using infusions of King Charles’ favourite Surrey botanicals, plants and flowers,” the company said. Silent Pool mentions bergamot orange, rose petals, lavender, dried plum, raspberry leaves, Earl Grey tea and hawthorn berries.

Pimm's No 1 limited edition bottles

25% abv

£22 (1-litre)

Diageo will roll out a limited-edition design of its Pimm's No 1 bottle to celebrate The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort. The Coronation Edition bottle will be rolled out across the off-trade from April and will temporarily replace the standard design in 70cl and 1-litre, while stocks last.

