Co-op relaunches Irresistible wine range

The Co-op has updated both the wines and the livery for its premium bracket Irresistible range.

The line-up, which comprises 24 wines, initially includes four new products. Among the new offerings is the Co-op’s first Swiss wine, La Courbe, a Gamaret and Pinot Noir blend which retails for £10, as well as a Sauvignon Blanc Blush from Chile (£8). Immediate new additions also include a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon (£8) and a Mâcon Villages (£10). The retailer will add a Chilean País, designed with the help of its members, in June.

Joe Turner, commercial buying manager for wine and spirits at the Co-op said up to seven more wines would be added in time for Christmas.

Meanwhile, new packaging includes a gold Co-op Irresistible crest on the front of the bottles, which will roll out throughout the year. Turner said the new branding will help to signpost the range on the shelf.

“In a store, the wall of wine can be quite complicated, quite confusing,” he added. “So, part of the relaunch is to address that.

“We fiercely believe that convenience shopping shouldn’t mean compromising on either quality or range and with that in mind, we’re really proud to work with the producers and winemakers from around the world on our Irresistible range – from Paul Mas in France to Vina Indomita in Chile and Hush Heath in our own back yard.”

Speaking more broadly about the challenges facing consumers, Turner said the business has seen customers buying less, but treating themselves to better bottles of wine.

“We're also seeing loads of customers trading back into our own label range,” he said. “In fact, our premium Co-op own label offer, as a total, is up 9% so far this year, versus the previous year. So with all of that in mind, it does feel like a good time to relaunch the Irresistible range.”

