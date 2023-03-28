Pernod Ricard lines up Jameson Connects digital campaign

Pernod Ricard has launched a digital platform for its Jameson Irish whiskey brand, positioned as a “not so serious whiskey club”.

Jameson Connects works using a QR code, giving consumers access to events, experiences and content. The content changes on a monthly basis.

Leanne Banks, marketing director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Jameson has a rich heritage of bringing people together for shared moments of connection and Jameson Connects is the next step in the evolution of the brand’s community. The process is really simple and as smooth as the liquid in the bottles; just scan the QR code on the Jameson bottle, then register and enjoy what comes your way. We look forward to deepening the connection with our fans and delivering fun and engaging experiences that will inspire consumers to ‘Widen the Circle’ and connect with others.”

All Jameson Original bottles will feature the QR code and will be available through off-trade channels.

Related articles: