Prowein close to 50,000 visitors

The organisers of Prowein have reported an increase in trade visitors on 2022, despite public transport strikes in Düsseldorf during the show.

Messe Düsseldorf said the number of trade visitors reached 49,000 this year – up from 38,000 in 2022. In a recent interview with Drinks Retailing, Prowein director Michael Degen said the company was aiming for 50,000.

Organisers said 86% of the approximately 6,000 exhibitors were of international origin, coming from more than 60 countries for the 2023 show. Meanwhile, two thirds of visitors were involved in purchasing decisions, the company said. Visitors came from 141 countries (2022: 145 countries) and the show saw visitors from Asia more strongly represented.

“Prowein has once again proven to be the leading international fair of the wine and spirits industry,” said Erhard Wienkamp, managing director of Messe Düsseldorf. “As with the producers in the sector – achieving this takes a great deal of passion. We have once again done our best to not just be good but better.”

Prowein returns next year, from March 10-12.

Wine trade reacts to duty hikes - Prowein analysis

