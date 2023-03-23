Absolut vodka partners with Heinz to launch pasta sauce

By Lucy Britner
 | 23 March, 2023

Pernod Ricard has announced a partnership between its Absolut vodka brand and Heinz, to create a limited-edition pasta sauce.

The tie-up sees the two brands take inspiration from a spicy vodka pasta recipe that went viral across TikTok and Instagram in 2020.

Tad Greenough, brand creative director at The Absolut Company, said: “With any partnership, we start with the consumer first – what's in it for them, and why would they care?  We knew there was incredible demand for Penne alla Vodka – partly fuelled by the social media hype when a celebrity shared the recipe online. We then thought we could bring the best of two worlds together.”

Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce can be pre-ordered from the Heinz site, before the launch in Waitrose on April 12.

