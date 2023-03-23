WSET to host Impact in Wine leadership course

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has announced a new course focused on leadership and management in the drinks industry.

Described as “an evolution” of WSET’s Business and Commercial Knowledge (BACK) course, the Impact in Wine programme will take place from July 11 - 13 2023 at the Odney Club in Berkshire. It is aimed at management-level professionals in the drinks industry with the aim of developing leadership skills such as branding and handling finances.

As well as offering interactive activities and wine tasting, the course will also see a line-up of speakers. Rachel Webster, WSET’s EMEA business development director, said: “We’re looking to provide an opportunity to develop the wine industry’s future leaders - creating a forum for them to come together, connect and be inspired.

“Our aim is for participants to leave the programme feeling inspired and empowered to make a positive impact on the world of wine.”

Those who wish to participate can sign up online. Bookings must be made by Monday June 19 2023.

