Ball Corp partners with Arsenal to raise recycling awareness

Ball Corporation has teamed up with Arsenal Football Club to create a social media series on the importance of recycling and the sustainability benefits of aluminium packaging.

Ball Corp first became an official partner of Arsenal Football Club in October 2020. Launched to coincide with Global Recycling Day on March 18, the new campaign will see online content starring Arsenal players Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner. It also features five young “recycling champions” who took part in this year’s ‘Premier League Inspires’ challenge with a focus on sustainability.

Through the activation, Ball Corp highlights that aluminium is infinitely recyclable, with the UK’s can recycling rate at 82% (compared to the average European rate of 73%).

Marcel Arsand, director of sustainability and public affairs at Ball Beverage Packaging, said: “Arsenal shares our commitment to sustainability and recycling, and we are delighted to partner with such an iconic global brand to share our message that good things happen when we recycle.”

