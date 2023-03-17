Penfolds in latest ad campaign

Treasury Wine Estates has launched a nationwide marketing campaign for Penfolds, as it looks to continue to highlight the wine’s presence in the off-trade.

The campaign sees the brand’s space-themed ‘Venture Beyond’ creative appear across digital media OOH as well as on social media. The campaign is accompanied by an installation at Westfield Shepherds Bush, which runs until March 26. The installation includes sampling in the luxury quarter at the shopping centre from March 24-26.

The activation also includes a shopper initiative, from late March, across the grocery channel, with consumers invited to ‘Make it Momentous’. Entrants will have the opportunity to win a holiday and cash prizes. The shopper initiative will run until mid-June.

Gregory Joos De Ter Beerst, sales director – Europe, Penfolds International, said: “As we come into Spring, we’re focused on continuing the strong sales momentum we’ve built in the channel with the latest phase of our Venture Beyond marketing campaign aiming to drive increased awareness while our new shopper campaign aims to deliver increased rate of sale. With Easter followed by a series of Bank Holiday weekends in May providing plentiful social occasions for British shoppers in the coming months, we’re hopeful that this activity will ensure Penfolds continues to help grocery customers deliver a strong performance in the premium segment of the category.”

Related articles: