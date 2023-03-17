March - April 2023 issue out now

By Rachel Badham and Lucy Britner
 | 17 March, 2023

The latest issue of Drinks Retailing has arrived, and our annual Trends Report is back for the second year running.

From supermarkets to indies, we take a look at the biggest trends in drinks retailing with the help of NielsenIQ, Ipsos and independent retailers from across the country (pages 23 - 31). And following last month’s Drinks Retailing Awards, this issue also contains the full list of winners plus photographs from the night (16 - 19).

Amid AI tech advancements, drinks marketing agency YesMore examines whether the AI will be beneficial for the drinks industry (12 - 13), while Rachel Badham outlines how AI can be used in-store to streamline retailing operations (21).

Elsewhere, Clint Cawood highlights the importance of sustainability in the cider industry (39 - 40), while wine influencer and consultant Emmanuel Mireku delves into the changing attitudes to rosé (45). We also explore the latest developments in rum (42 - 43), RTDs (33 - 34), and lager (36 - 37). 

Also in this issue are all of our regular features such as meet the maker (53), retailer focus (52), the Jeff Evans beer review (51) and Jason Millar’s wine column (14).

TO READ THE LATEST DIGITAL EDITION, CLICK HERE





