London Wine Fair to host new European exhibitors

London Wine Fair 2023 is set to see a handful of first-time exhibitors from European regions that have not previously been represented at the event.

London Wine Fair organisers have noted an “increased presence from key European countries”, with a handful of regions either exhibiting for the first time or taking additional space at the event.

Greece will have two new regions in attendance - Wines of Attica and Region of Central Greece - while producers from Spain’s Catalonia will be in attendance for the first time. Elsewhere, both Georgia and Italy are taking a larger space.

Portuguese region, Wines of Tejo, will reportedly be doubling its space at the fair. Wines Unearthed will also be exhibiting 20 producers from Portugal that have not previously been showcased in the UK.

Overall, organisers have said that 90% of available space has either been confirmed or reserved by exhibitors.

Head of London Wine Fair, Hannah Tovey, said: “We are delighted to see a return to confidence in UK trading from key European bodies after the dual headwinds of Brexit and Covid; many have taken a significant and increased presence for this year’s show.

“We are still nine weeks out from the show and will be announcing additional new content and initiatives in due course, but we are extremely confident that 2023 will be the best London Wine Fair in recent memory.”

London Wine Fair 2023 will take place at Olympia Exhibition Centre from May 15 - 17. Organisers have confirmed that the event will take place over one floor rather than two due to ongoing building work and to improve accessibility.

