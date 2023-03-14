Shepherd Neame beer certified vegan

Kent-based brewer Shepherd Neame has successfully renewed its ‘vegan approved’ status for its keg, bottle and canned beers.

Accredited by the Vegetarian Society - a national organisation which encourages consumers to adopt vegetarian and vegan lifestyles - Shepherd Neame’s ingredients and production methods have been verified as fully vegan for the second year running.

This means that the Shepherd Neame’s beers contain no animal-derived ingredients, and that the brewer has measures in place to avoid cross-contamination during production. The certification also highlights that the beer is GMO-free with no animal testing carried out or commissioned during the manufacturing process.

Shepherd Neame’s senior brewer and quality manager Stewart Tricker said: “We are delighted that our beers have been recognised as vegan approved for a second year.

“This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to offering a diverse range of high quality beers suitable for everyone to enjoy across our pub estate.”

