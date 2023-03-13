Urban Irish coolness and St Patrick's Day - opinion

As St Patrick's Day approaches this Friday, Mary Sadlier, CEO of Coole Swan Irish cream liqueur, looks beyond the usual tropes to explore how retailers can appeal to a more contemporary consumer

St Patrick’s Day is, and always will be, a celebration of everything Irish. That has not changed. What is different is what that means in today’s Ireland. The cultural map of Ireland has changed dramatically over the past few decades; we have become a cosmopolitan, globalised society. Irish social thinking and values have changed extensively.

There is something so fresh and unconstrained about our next generation, free-spirited Irish individuals who don’t feel bound by rules or traditions of the past. They embody a positive, energising desire to forge their own path but to take the best of Ireland with them. You only need to look at the Irish food, drink, arts and culture scenes to see what this new attitude fuels.

Insights studies into the motivations of today’s young Irish people highlight the importance of people and relationships to this group. They also show that the vast majority focus on the little things in life that bring them joy. We are still famous for our love of fun and love of a party; however, the focus is on being together with those you love and enjoying living life in that moment.

Retailers looking to help people celebrate St Patrick’s in today’s world can look at how they elevate that moment. It’s less about symbols and icons, it’s more about showcasing the best that Ireland has to offer - great quality Irish produce and brands that add to the experience of being together on St Patrick’s day. Ireland is famous for the quality and provenance of its produce across food and drink – it’s important to elevate those brands in store or on-line and share ideas to make it easy to enjoy them.

