First British Cider Week to launch in April

The first-ever British Cider Week will be taking place from April 14 to 23 in a bid to engage consumers with the category.

Cider brands such as Pilton, Sheppy’s Cider, Westons and Thatchers will be participating in the activation. The week will see a handful of cider-based events across the country including tastings, tours and competitions.

The campaign will also be supported by the National Association of Cider Makers.

Mark Hopper, public affairs director of the association, said the week aims to highlight the diversity of the UK cider market.

“We’re looking to encourage consumers to delve more into cider, perhaps by purchasing a pint in their local pub or restaurant, picking up a style they haven’t tried before with their weekly shop, or taking part in some of the events and activities that our producers are going to be organising throughout the week,” he said.



More information about the week’s events can be found online.

