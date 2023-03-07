Dom Pérignon partners with Lady Gaga to launch 2013 vintage

By Rachel Badham
 | 07 March, 2023

Dom Pérignon Champagne has partnered with singer and actor Lady Gaga to launch Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013. 

Dom Pérignon first began collaborating with Lady Gaga in 2021 which saw the LVMH-owned brand produce limited-edition bottles of its Vintage 2010 and the Rosé Vintage 2006. 

Now, after around ten years of maturation, the Vintage 2013 has been launched with a brand activation led by Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon cellar master Vincent Chaperon. The campaign features imagery and a short film showing Lady Gaga composing a piece of piano music coupled with a modern dance routine to reflect the wine-making process.

The vintage itself was described by Dom Pérignon as a wine that balances acidity with a full-bodied feel. The campaign was created to illustrate the contrasts found in the vintage, blending “tradition with modernism”. 

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. New drinks launches - March 23
  2. DRS producer registration extended
  3. Sustainability and efficiency: bulk wine's…
  4. Getting to know central and eastern European…
  5. Retailers champion quest for value at SITT…
  6. The latest beer review
  7. Australian wine sees surge in sustainability…
  8. The future of wine is in its past - opinion
  9. WSTA opens applications for "fresh thinking"…
  10. What does the GBH deal mean for Mangrove?…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95