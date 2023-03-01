Australian wine sees surge in sustainability commitments

Around 40% of Australian wine production is represented by the national trade body for sustainable winemaking, according to the latest figures from Sustainable Winegrowing Australia.

The organisation’s Impact Report for the 2021 - 22 financial year found that the programme represents 40% of total wine production in Australia - a 90% increase on the previous financial year. Additionally, the 2021 - 22 financial year saw a 48% growth in membership compared to the previous year, with around 1,150 participating vineyards in total.

Focusing on sustainable practices, the report found that 100% of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia members are now monitoring and reporting waste generation, as well as greenhouse gas emissions. Elsewhere, 91% of vineyards and 84% of wineries are now aiming to reduce water usage.

Biodiversity was also mentioned as a priority for members of the body, with 74% of vineyards and 66% of wineries having taken action to protect and preserve nearby ecosystems.

Overall, the report noted that 75% of Australia’s wine and grape growing regions have flagged commitment to implementing sustainable practices.

Wine Australia’s head of ESG and market access, Rachel Triggs, said the growth in membership demonstrates that “sustainability is a major priority for producers”, adding: “Wine-drinkers and retailers around the world are increasingly seeking out brands that meet their sustainability standards.

“Sustainable practices and the benchmarking provided by the programme are essential to ensuring the Australian wine industry remains competitive while protecting the distinctive land, robust vines and quality wines Australia is known for globally.”

Related articles: