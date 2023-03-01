New drinks launches - March 23

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Don Papa Gayuma

40% abv

£TBC

USP: The latest addition to Don Papa’s rum range has been distilled using sugarcane molasses from Negros island, before being aged in the foothills of Mt. Kanlaon for 7 years, resulting in flavours of vanilla, honey and candied fruits. Don Papa Gayuma will be available from Master of Malt.

Whitley Neill Apple & Red Berries and Banana & Guava Gins

41.3% abv

£28 each

USP: Launched in time for spring, the Apple & Red Berries Gin has notes of green apple with raspberry and black cherry, whilst Banana & Guava aims to provide a tropical-inspired offering. The new gins also feature the brand’s redesigned bottles with embossed detailing.

Glasgow 1770 whisky

57.5% abv

£59

USP: The latest launch in The Glasgow Distillery’s Small Batch Series, 1770 combines two spirit styles - peated whisky and triple distilled whisky. The peated whisky was matured in virgin American white oak and finished in Bordeaux red wine casks, while the triple distilled was matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished in ruby port casks. 1925 bottles of 1770 have been released, with the distillery due to release more bottles following the success of previous Small Batch Series releases.

The Kraken Black Cherry and Madagascan Vanilla Black Spiced Rum

40% abv

£26

USP: Following the 2022 launch of the Kraken Rum Roast Coffee, Proximo Spirits has expanded its Kraken rum range with a new flavoured offering. It combines the brand’s classic black spiced rum with black cherry and notes of vanilla for a fruity finish.

Glenmorangie Amontillado Finish

46% abv

£75

USP: Available exclusively in Australia and the UK, Glenmorangie Amontillado Finish is the fourth release in the distillery’s Barrel Select Release series of small-batch single malts. Inspired by Amontillado sherry and aged in Amontillado casks, the finish is said to be “nutty and spicy” with notes of peaches, orange and lemon balsam.

Tobermory 25 whisky

48.1% abv

£345

USP: Tobermory, has released the latest expression in its Hebridean Series - Tobermory 25. The 25-year-old whisky began as the brand’s 15-year-old expression - first released in 2008 - which was then matured in Gonzalez Byass sherry casks for an additional nine years. The whisky is said to celebrate the brand’s Isle of Mull heritage.

BEER & CIDER

Guinness Nitrosurge

£25

USP: Guinness has launched its Nitrosurge device, which allows home drinkers to create the “Guinness surge” with nitrogen bubbles. The device is activated by clipping it onto the top of a compatible Guinness Nitrosurge can before pushing the button and pouring. Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB, said the Nitrosurge will give off-trade consumers the “option of enjoying the iconic two-part pour and the cold, smooth taste of Guinness wherever they are”.

Sandford Orchards Coronation Devon Red Cider

4.5% abv

£2.30 (500ml)

USP: Launched in celebration of the upcoming May coronation, the cider is made using British apples grown in the orchard's red soil. Barny Butterfield, chief cidermaker, said: “We wanted to mark the occasion with the launch of our Coronation Limited Edition Devon Red Cider, which is created from British apples grown and pressed in Devon, using traditional methods, at the oldest working cider mill in the UK.”

RTDS & MIXERS

Whitebox Cocktails Whisky Highball

8% abv

£5.50 (330ml)

USP: Described as a “unique take” on the classic Highball serve, the Whisky Highball RTD cocktail combines Whitebox’s own whisky with peach and tea for a “crisp finish”. Alex Lawrence, co-founder of Whitebox Cocktails, said: “Whisky highballs have grown in popularity all over the world and we’re really happy to add to the category with something that feels brighter in profile but with true respect to the origins”.

