DryDrinker.com opens trade business

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 March, 2023

Online low and no alcohol retailer DryDrinker.com has extended its offer to trade customers. The platform, founded by Stuart Elkington, will now cater for small businesses and independent retailers as well as on-trade customers.

Elkington said new customers would receive a 10% discount upon sign up, no minimum spend, and free delivery for orders over £100.

“Launching our offering to trade customers is something I’ve always wanted to do and now seems like the right time,” said Elkington. “It’s a hard time for a lot of businesses out there and with no and low alcohol becoming more popular, I wanted to put together a flexible offering that could help serve dry drinkers across the UK a little better.

“From bar and hotel owners to wholesalers and retailers, businesses across the country can now trial and test more no and low brands.”

