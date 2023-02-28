Former Unity Brewing shop to reopen as Good Libations

The former Unity Bottleshop & Tasting Room in Southampton will reopen under a new name, following the closure of Unity Brewing Co in February.

The shop, on Bedford Place, is now called Good Libations and will be open seven days a week from March 6. According to Unity founder Jimmy Hatherley, who is now owner-manager of the store, it is “Southampton’s only dedicated craft beer, wine and cider retailer”.

“We’re really excited to launch Good Libations as a home for craft beer and wine retail in the city,” said Hatherley. “Our mission is to bring the people of Southampton some of the best quality, most delicious and most interesting drinks from the UK and beyond that you just can’t get in the supermarkets, and to share our enthusiasm and passion for delicious drinks for every palate and preference.”

The product range spans around 200 craft beers, 100 wines and a range of ciders, spirits and no/low-alcohol drinks, “many of them produced using low intervention and natural methods”.

The shop also features tasting benches, as well as a "Belgian beer cafe-style snug" with space for around 20 customers to taste their purchases on-site for a small corkage fee.

Alongside cans from the fridges, the on-site offer includes six beer taps and wines by the glass.

