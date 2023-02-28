Campo Viejo in ‘Add Some Pasión’ ad campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 28 February, 2023

Pernod Ricard has launched a new ad campaign for its Spanish wine brand Campo Viejo.

The campaign, called ‘Add Some Pasión’, will run across OOH, in-store and digital channels  from now until April, with a focus on highlighting the breadth of the Campo Viejo range. The campaign imagery references the wine’s Spanish origins, with artwork depicting the brand’s Rioja winery.

Citing Nielsen data, Campo Viejo brand owners said that Campo Viejo holds a 21.3% share of the UK’s Spanish wine category, as shoppers become more interested in the region.

Noting the increasing popularity of Spanish wine among UK consumers, Lucy Bearman, wine portfolio director for Pernod Ricard UK, said: “We’re confident our new media campaign will make consumers passionate about Campo Viejo being their go-to wine.”

 

