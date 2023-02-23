Wild Card brewer Jaega Wise in Waitrose most influential list

The head brewer and co-founder of London's Wild Card Brewery has been named as one of Waitrose’s ‘Ten Most Influential Women in Food’.

Jaega Wise is the only drinks industry personality in the top ten, though Laura Willoughby, co-founder of mindful drinking movement Club Soda, is on the ‘six to watch’ list.

The list was created by an all-female judging panel featuring food producers, commentators and restaurateurs, including Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers, food & drink writer Fiona Beckett, and Waitrose Food editor Jessica Gunn.

Wise, who also presents The Food Programme on BBC Radio 4, is joined on the list by nine women including restauranteur and TV presenter Andi Oliver, Minette Batters who is the first female president of the National Farmers’ Union of England & Wales, and Asma Khan, owner of Darjeeling Express.

“These women have truly changed the paradigm when it comes to food,” said Gunn. “What unites them is their ability to think differently and forge a new path. We have seen them harness their creativity, passion and expertise to create networks that ultimately nourish society. From helping refugees to raising funds and educating, they have used food as a means of uniting people for the greater good. We created this list as it’s essential that we take the time to celebrate these women so that they in turn can inspire the next generation to continue challenging the status quo.”

To read our recent interview with Jaega Wise, click here.

