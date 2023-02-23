Croft sherry sees brand refresh

Croft sherry has undergone a brand refresh in a move to engage a new generation of sherry drinkers while maintaining the traditional essence of the brand.

Croft, which is owned by González Byass, has updated its packaging and will be launching a marketing and communications campaign to support the refresh. After noting a “positive surge” in sherry sales during lockdown, brand owners are looking to target younger consumers as well as existing sherry drinkers.

The new bottle design was created by design agency Claessens International, and will be on shelves from February onwards. The brand’s website will also be undergoing a redesign.

Alison Easton, UK marketing director of González Byass, said: “We were delighted to see how well the new look packaging was received in our consumer research, and we are confident that in these somewhat challenging times, this update of a classic favourite offers the perfect balance of comforting nostalgia and modern appeal.”

