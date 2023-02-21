Aldi Wine Club to offer free wine for reviews

Aldi has reinstated its Wine Club, as it looks for wine enthusiasts to offer honest reviews of its range, in exchange for free wine.

Thirty successful Aldi Wine Club applicants will receive three bottles from Aldi’s range, which will need to be tested, reviewed, and consumed over a six-week period. Reviews are then shared across club members’ social media with the hashtag #AldiWineClub.

Aldi will also supply the members with a selection of tasting notes and tasting tips from Sam Caporn MW, face of the Aldi Wine School.

Applications are open until March 13, and the wines on offer include new launches from the spring/summer range.

