The Macallan partners with Harrods for James Bond experience

Edrington’s single malt whisky brand The Macallan has lined up a partnership with luxury retailer Harrods, to create a James Bond-themed experience.

The activation, which celebrates 60 years of 007, centres around The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release – a single malt presented in a collection of six limited-edition bottles to mark the six decades.

For the next four weeks, shoppers will be able to experience an interactive journey featuring memorabilia and moments from the Bond films. The experience includes original illustrations, designs and storyboards as well as Little Nellie – the autogyro flown by Sean Connery in You Only Live Twice. The final space takes the form of Moneypenny’s office.

“The Macallan has become one of James Bond’s favoured whiskies, a reflection of his appreciation of the finer things in life,” said Neil Skinner, director of marketing at Edrington UK. “Both are the modern innovators willing to push boundaries and linked by their Scottish heritage. We’re delighted to partner with Harrods – another global icon – for the first of what we hope will be many such initiatives. Innovation and craftsmanship are at the heart of what we do, and we are thrilled to be showcasing these qualities in such a fitting and distinguished setting.”

The Macallan x 007 experience is on the ground floor and can be directly accessed via door 9.

