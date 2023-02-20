Kingsland’s Campaneo in Miguel Barcaly campaign

Kingsland Drinks has announced a new campaign for its Spanish wine brand, Campaneo. The activation features One Pound Meals chef Miguel Barclay (pictured) and will see the brand focus on its “value, price point and quality”.

The PR and social media campaign follows a repositioning and rebrand for Campaneo, which sees bottles carry “contemporary branding showcasing Spanish cues”.

The Campaneo range currently features a Garnacha and a Tempranillo and it is currently available in Tesco stores nationwide at £5.50 per 75cl bottle.

Jade Fowles, senior brand manager at Kingsland Drinks, said: “Miguel Barclay is a fantastic fit for Campaneo. His ‘One Pound Meals’ have struck a chord with consumers in recent years. Right now, we know shoppers are actively looking for budget-friendly wine and meals that don’t compromise on taste and quality. By partnering with Miguel in 2023 we hope to resonate with even more consumers who are seeking accessible, tasty wines.”

