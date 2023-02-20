Kingsland’s Campaneo in Miguel Barcaly campaign

 | 20 February, 2023
A chef wearing black, holding a glass of red wine in front of some dishes

Kingsland Drinks has announced a new campaign for its Spanish wine brand, Campaneo. The activation features One Pound Meals chef Miguel Barclay (pictured) and will see the brand focus on its “value, price point and quality”.

The PR and social media campaign follows a repositioning and rebrand for Campaneo, which sees bottles carry “contemporary branding showcasing Spanish cues”. 

The Campaneo range currently features a Garnacha and a Tempranillo and it is currently available in Tesco stores nationwide at £5.50 per 75cl bottle. 

Jade Fowles, senior brand manager at Kingsland Drinks, said: “Miguel Barclay is a fantastic fit for Campaneo. His ‘One Pound Meals’ have struck a chord with consumers in recent years. Right now, we know shoppers are actively looking for budget-friendly wine and meals that don’t compromise on taste and quality. By partnering with Miguel in 2023 we hope to resonate with even more consumers who are seeking accessible, tasty wines.” 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Who is drinking low/no? - analysis
  2. Meet the maker - Ian Renwick, The Glenturret…
  3. Bacardi named fastest growing drinks brand…
  4. What does the GBH deal mean for Mangrove?…
  5. Industry unites against proposed alcohol ad…
  6. GBH acquires spirits distributor Mangrove…
  7. Marks & Spencer tops 2023 Drinks Retailing…
  8. Is quick commerce the future of drinks retailing?…
  9. Pernod Ricard hails UK spirits growth –…
  10. Retailer profile - DryDrinker.com

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95