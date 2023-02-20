Majestic signs second MW

Wine retailer Majestic has appointed Jane Masters MW to its buying team.

Masters, who became a Master of Wine in 1997, has joined Majestic as buying manager. She will work alongside Elizabeth Kelly MW, and under the leadership of trading director John Storm and COO Robert Cooke.

Masters will oversee the buying of Bordeaux, Loire, Spain and Portugal at Majestic, which the retailer described as “key categories” for 2023.

COO Cooke said Masters “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, all of which will help us further deliver on our mission to help our customers discover and buy wines that they love”.

On joining Majestic, Masters added: “As the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, I love the team’s passion and wine focus, and the aim to share that passion with customers - delivering a fantastic range of wines with great customer service. Majestic has a great reputation, lots of ambition, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Masters originally trained as a winemaker at the Institute of Oenology in Bordeaux. She worked in wine production in France, before moving into UK retail where she spent 11 years at Marks & Spencer, holding roles including category manager Wines & Drinks, and technical manager Wines & Drinks. She set up her Mastering Wine consultancy business in 2004.

