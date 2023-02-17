Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2023 visitor numbers up 41%

The organisers of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris have reported a boost in both visitor numbers and exhibitors as the show attracted a more international audience.

The Vinexposium group said visitor numbers reached 36,334 – up 41% on 2022, and included 38% international attendees from 149 countries. “This is an 85% increase in international visitors,” organisers said. The top 5 countries after France were Belgium, the US, Italy, the UK and Germany.

Exhibitor numbers also increased, and 2023 saw 3,387 exhibitors – 20% up on 2022 in terms of floors space and 25% more international.

“Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2023 is a success both for its visitor attendance, which showed strong growth, and for the quality of the trade conversations,” said Vinexposium CEO, Rodolphe Lameyse. “This edition has demonstrated that it is possible to design an exhibition with an increasingly broad line-up of events and products that combine wine and gourmet food, business and a warm atmosphere. The success acts as a compass for the Vinexposium team across-the-board. It encourages us to push the boundaries even further and think even bigger so that we can live up to the trust that is placed in us. Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris is the meeting point for a world in motion whose international reach is constantly growing.”

The event will take place again in 2024, from February 12-14.

