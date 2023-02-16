Pernod Ricard hails UK spirits growth – HY23 results

Pernod Ricard has highlighted the performance of several spirits brands in the UK, as part of its half year results for the six months ending December 2022.

The company said the UK market saw sales growth for spirits, notably Absolut vodka, Jameson, Malibu and Martell.

However, Pernod also noted a -2% dip in the overall performance of its strategic wines, which the company attributed to “softness mostly from the UK”. The strategic wines portfolio includes Campo Viejo and Mumm Champagne.

In overall figures, Pernod Ricard reported a 12% organic sales increase, to EUR7.12 billion, compared to the same period a year prior. Europe contributed a 6% rise, driven by Western Europe and Travel Retail, the company said.

Pernod’s Scotch whisky unit, Chivas Bros, reported a 23% boost in organic sales terms, compared to HY22. The division said performance was driven by its global reach as well as a “strategic focus on portfolio elevation and premiumisation”, with two-thirds of the 23% growth driven by price/mix. Its key strategic brands - Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet - each experienced double-digit growth.

Pernod Ricard chairman & CEO, Alexandre Ricard, said the company’s performance was marked by broad-based and diversified growth across all regions and categories.

“In addition, particularly strong pricing dynamic illustrates the attractiveness of our portfolio of premium brands and enabled us to sustain margins in an inflationary context,” he added.

“We will continue to invest behind our brands, our group-wide transformation and S&R strategy, deliver operational efficiencies and prepare for exciting future growth opportunities. I expect this dynamic growth to continue through FY23 albeit in a normalizing environment, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the agility, dedication and exceptional engagement of our teams around the world.”

