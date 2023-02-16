Bacardi named fastest growing drinks brand on Instagram

Bacardi rum has seen the largest growth in Instagram followers from 2022 - 2023 according to new research from YesMore.

In its latest report, YesMore drinks marketing agency noted a 75% increase in Bacardi Instagram followers between January 1 2022 and January 1 2023. Captain Morgan followed closely behind with a 63% increase, while Veuve Clicquot came in third with a 62% rise in Instagram followers.

YesMore highlighted use of partnerships, consistent posting and giveaways as key factors that contribute to social media growth. Spikes in followers were also associated with seasonal factors, with YesMore finding that Guinness saw a 6% rise in followers during March in line with St Patrick’s Day.

Tom Harvey, co-founder of YesMore, said: “Whilst an Instagram follower number is largely a vanity metric on its own, and there’s no denying the importance of captivating and engaging an audience long term, we’re excited to show some hard data giving weight behind our strategic recommendations to clients.”

