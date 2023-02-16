Two weeks to go to enter International Cider Challenge

Entries for the International Cider Challenge (ICC) 2023 will close on March 3.

With the aim of platforming the cider industry, the competition is open to cider producers from any part of the world.

Ciders entered into the tasting categories will be blind tasted by a panel of independent judges, while those entered into the design and packaging awards will be judged against a set design brief and scored on factors such as originality and relevance to target market. This year’s tasting panel will be chaired by author and cider critic James Finch.

Medals and trophies will be awarded, with the results published in Drinks Retailing.

Bottles must be delivered by March 17.

ENTER YOUR CIDERS HERE

