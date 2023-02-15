The Drinks Trust calls for trade to answer industry survey

The Drinks Trust has shared its latest annual industry survey to provide an insight into the current state of the drinks sector and the challenges it is facing.

Noting 2022 as a “particularly challenging” year for the drinks industry, with both producers and retailers contending with the cost of living crisis, this year’s survey aims to understand the concerns of those working in drinks.

Questions cover topics such as work and wellbeing, as the organisation strives to develop its services and provide further support for drinks industry members.

The Drinks Trust CEO, Ross Carter said: “The Drinks Trust is committed to further understanding the needs of the people within our industry, and as a result, provide the support and services that make a difference.

“We are therefore asking drinks industry and hospitality organisations, businesses and professionals to share our survey internally with their teams, and with industry colleagues, so we can have a comprehensive understanding of the services needed to make a difference in our industry.”

The survey, which is backed by Ten Locks and Kingsland Drinks Group, is open now until mid-March, and can be accessed online. Responses are confidential, and those who complete the survey will have the opportunity to win various drinks prizes.

Related articles: