Champagne sector to see €10 million boost

The Comité Champagne has announced that it will increase its annual budget by an additional €10 million (£8.81 million), with plans to invest in product development and sustainability.

Sharing the news at Vinexpo Paris, the trade body said that 326 million bottles of Champagne were shipped globally in 2022 - a 1.6% increase from 2021. However, it also noted challenges to the Champagne sector, such as “unpredictable weather patterns” and diseases affecting the vines.

In response to production challenges, the Comité Champagne will be opening a new research and development centre by 2025, which will include a new experimental cellar and larger tasting room. The region is also said to be experimenting with new varietals and methods to combat vineyard degradation.

In terms of sustainability, the region is planning to reach net-zero carbon by 2050, as the Comité Champagne seeks to reduce its emissions.

Maxime Toubart, president of the Syndicat Général des Vignerons and co-president of the Comité Champagne, said: “It’s not just about responding to changing consumer demands, it’s about ensuring the productivity and sustainability of the Champagne vineyards, designing and promoting a viticulture in balance with the ecosystem and producing a sufficient quantity of quality grapes. This is the goal of our industry plan and the course which we are setting for ourselves.”

