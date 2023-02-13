Diageo signs Eurovision deal for Baileys

Diageo has lined up a three-year partnership with the Eurovision Song Contest for its cream liqueur brand, Baileys.

As ‘official partner’ of the event, which takes place in the UK this year from May 9-13, Baileys will be available on site at Liverpool Arena.

Jennifer English, global brand director, Baileys, said: “At Baileys, we are huge fans of the Eurovision Song Contest and we are excited to drizzle some deliciousness over this year’s event. It is one of the world’s most joyful celebrations loved by millions across the globe, championing inclusive and diverse cultures and communities. We believe our treats are for every adult, no matter your sexuality, ethnicity, ability or gender and are very proud and honoured to be involved in the contest.”

Financial details behind the partnership were not disclosed.

