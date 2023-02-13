Southampton’s Unity Brewing Co closes

Southampton-based Unity Brewing Co has closed, as Covid, Brexit and the cost of living crisis continue to hit the brewing industry.

The brewery, which was founded in 2016, moved to a larger premises a few months before the first Covid lockdown and founder Jimmy Hatherley (pictured) said the business then faced three years of “enormous trading challenges”.

“It is heart-breaking to have to close Unity,” said Hatherley. “Unfortunately, the terrible combination of Covid, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis have made it impossible for us to operate without making a loss every month.”

The Unity Bottleshop & Tasting Room, launched in November 2022 in Bedford Place, will now undergo a rebrand, Hatherley said. It will operate as the city’s “dedicated craft beer, natural wine and no-/low-alcohol drinks retailer”, with all staff retained.

Hatherley also said he is working on a new brewing project.

The closure of Unity follows a spate of closures in the brewing industry, including both producers and retailers.



