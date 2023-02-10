New drinks launches - February 23

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

RTDs & MIXERS

Malibu Pineapple RTD price-marked pack

5% abv

£2.19 per can

USP: Malibu Pineapple PMP RTD is available in 12x25cl cases and throughout February will be rolling out to national wholesalers including Dhamecha, HT Drinks, Imperial and Parfetts. It joins the wider Malibu RTD range which includes Malibu Piña Colada and Malibu Cola.

WINE

Lyme Bay Winery’s single vineyard wines

£35 (Chardonnay)

£40 (Pinot Noirs)

USP: Lyme Bay Martin’s Lane Pinot Noir, Lyme Bay Martin’s Lane Chardonnay and Lyme Bay Crows Lane Pinot Noir are all from the 2020 vintage. The wines are sourced from the Martin’s Lane Estate and Crows Lane Vineyard in Essex. The release is limited to around 2000 bottles.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Matugga Distillery’s private rum cask ownership

£3,300

USP: Scottish rum distiller Matugga has released a limited number of casks for investment. The result will be circa 350 bottles of 3-year-old rum per ex-Bourbon cask.

1423 SBS x Harvey Nichols Barbados cask strength rum

64.7% abv

£160

USP: The SBS Barbados 2006 comes from a single ex-Bourbon cask of rum distilled at Foursquare. According to Harvey Nichols, rum maker Richard Seale “never releases official single casks from Foursquare, but sometimes he does sell them to respected blenders and bottlers in Denmark and Holland, such as 1423”.

Bimber and Selfridges Gonzalez Byass Matusalem sherry finished single malt whisky

51.4% abv

£84.99

USP: London’s Bimber Distillery has partnered with Selfridges to release an upcoming single malt London whisky that has been finished in Matusalem sherry. Originally matured for around four years in American oak ex-bourbon casks, the whisky was transferred for an additional maturation in Matusalem sherry sourced from Gonzalez Byass.

MacNair’s Lum Reek 10-Year-Old Cask Strength Batch 2

55.8% abv

£62.99

USP: MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits, a brand curated by blender Billy Walker, has released the next iteration of its decade-old blended malt Scotch whisky. Lum Reek 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 2 gets its name from the old Scottish toast to a long and healthy life, ‘lang may yer lum reek’, literally meaning ‘long may your chimney smoke’. The second instalment combines single malt whiskies from Speyside and Islay.

Flävar Blueberry & Lemon and Flävar Lemon Pie

25% abv

£19.99 (70cl)

USP: Swedish vodka-based schnapps brand Flävar has added two new flavours to its existing line up. Blueberry & Lemon and Lemon Pie join Flävar Salted Caramel, Flävar Strawberry and Lime and Flävar Raspberry & Liquorice, all at 25% abv.

Caroni Angels

48.8% abv

£105

USP: Calvados producer Christian Drouin has launched the sixth instalment of its Expérimental range: Caroni Angels. Aimed at both calvados and rum fans, the new limited-edition is exclusively distributed in the UK by Speciality Brands. “For this edition, Guillaume Drouin sourced from Luca Gargano six barrels of Caroni which previously housed the highly coveted Caroni 1996 rum,” the distributor said. “Caroni Angels is a 17-year-old Calvados Pays d’Auge aged for eight months in barrels in the Daniel Flambard cellar in Pont L’Evêque.”

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers’ Old Perth PX

56.2% abv

£58

USP: Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, creators of Old Perth blended malt, have announced the release of Old Perth PX. The liquid has spent its life in a combination of Oloroso and PX Sherry hogsheads and butts; and for the past 15 months has been mellowing in first-fill Pedro Ximenez casks from Bodega José y Miguel Martin, Spain.

Hoxton London Spritz, Hoxton Spiced Whisky and Hoxton London Dry Gin

From 20% abv

From £28.95

USP: The development of the new range is a “key part of the business strategy, aiming to provide consumers with the opportunity to enjoy Hoxton Spirits on any occasion. The design of the liquids has been forged with the mindset of the at home consumer and bars alike”, the company said. The products join the existing line up which includes Hoxton Tropical Gin and Hoxton Pink Gin.

BEER & CIDER

Showerings Triple Vintage Cider

6.8% abv

£45 (12x37.5cl bottles)

USP: Showerings has launched “a new category defining luxury cider”. For its debut launch, “the youthfully light and fresh 2021 vintage has been blended with 2017 and 2018 vintages, then slowly fermented for a mature depth and character”. The apples, predominantly the Dabinett variety, are from a single orchard.

LOW & NO

Sky Wave Zero

0%

£20 (50cl)

USP: Bicester-based Sky Wave has launched Sky Wave Zero, an alcohol-free spirit distilled with the “same innovation and passion you’ve come to expect from the premium spirits Sky Wave Gin range”. This distilled botanical expression can be served as an alcohol-free alternative to a gin with a tonic.

