South Oxfordshire Brewery buys White Horse Brewery

South Oxfordshire Brewery has acquired neighbouring White Horse Brewery for an undisclosed sum.

The deal sees South Oxfordshire Brewery purchase the entire interest in the business from White Horse’s group of shareholders, which includes Titanic Brewery.

Based in Stanford-in-the-Vale, Oxfordshire, White Horse has been brewing since 2004. South Oxfordshire Brewery plans to build on White Horse’s business by increasing brewing capacity and distribution across the wider region.

James Tomlinson, managing director, at South Oxfordshire Brewery said White Horse “makes superb, balanced beers and we’re really looking forward to working with the team there to get these fantastic liquids into the hands of more cask ale fans”.

The two businesses will continue to be run as separate entities, said Tomlinson, though the two companies will work together on initiatives such as a joint e-commerce platform, a joint delivery operation and on certain events, such as beer festivals.

Titanic Brewery director Keith Bott MBE said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of the White Horse journey over the past 18 years. The team produce some superb ales and I know James and the team from South Oxfordshire Brewery will do a great job building the brand and bringing those beers to more drinkers. At a time when breweries are closing at an alarming rate, it’s a great comfort to see brewers and business owners coming together, committed to ensuring drinkers still have a wide range of quality drinks to choose from when they visit their local.”

