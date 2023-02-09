Rioja Wine UK lines up 2023 activity

By Lucy Britner
 | 09 February, 2023

The trade organisation for Rioja in the UK has outlined several activations as part of its 2023 marketing plan.

Central to the campaign is Rioja Wine UK’s Rioja Residency - “a display of its finest wine” - at London hotel The Ned on June 21. The event, for UK trade and media, features fine wines, and discussions on Rioja’s heritage and culture. 

Activity also includes dining experience Rioja Finest Feast and Rioja Wine UK’s first auction with Sotheby’s. Rioja Under the Hammer is to take place in September and will see the region work with wine investors and collectors.  

Rioja Wine UK will also be bringing back its 100km of Diversity Trade Tasting to Manchester this October.

Rioja DOCa’s global marketing and communications director Iñigo Tapiador said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching the 2023 Rioja fine wine campaign. This year is doubly exciting for the region as it has just been announced that Rioja will be hosting the prestigious World's Best Vineyards Awards this summer. We look forward to showcasing this fantastic region and all it has to offer. It’s time to give Rioja the centre stage it deserves.” 

