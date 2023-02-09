Conker spirits launch Escape to the Dorset Coast campaign

British distiller Conker has launched a new in-store activation, giving consumers the opportunity to win a series of prizes.

Available in selected Tesco and Sainsburys stores, bottles of Conker Dorset Dry Gin will feature QR codes that will direct consumers to the competition entry page. Prizes include a two-night stay in Bournemouth - the hometown of the brand - as well as a Conker distillery tour and tasting experience.

The campaign will also receive promotion across Conker’s digital channels.

Conker founder Rupert Holloway said the campaign is “a great way to kick off our incredibly exciting plans for 2023,” adding: “[It] will help us increase brand awareness, on-shelf standout and engagement.”

