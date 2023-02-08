Enotria & Coe’s Sam Thackeray joins Amber Beverage Group

By Lucy Britner
 | 08 February, 2023

The former managing director of Enotria & Coe has taken on the same role at Amber Beverage Group UK (ABUK) and Indie Brands.

Sam Thackeray, who was MD at Enotria for four years, will replace Amber Beverage Group’s (ABG) Douglas Cunningham, who has been promoted to the company’s supervisory board.

Thackeray will work with Cunningham until the end of February 2023, to ensure a smooth transition, ABG said.

Jekaterina Stuģe, ABG CEO, said: “We welcome Sam most warmly to the global ABG team. We also thank Douglas for his substantial contribution to the growth of our UK divisions. He and his UK colleagues have successfully introduced ABG’s core brands to the UK market, added new brands to the portfolio, and achieved successful business performance despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

ABG owns ABUK (previously Cellar Trends) which it acquired in June 2019. ABG has the controlling stake in Indie Brands, which was established by Douglas Cunningham, and which joined ABG in January 2020. ABG plans to acquire the company in total later this year.

The ABUK portfolio includes Stoli vodka, Rooster Rojo Tequila and Luxardo.

