St-Rémy opts for lighter bottles in sustainability push

St-Rémy brandy has reduced the weight of its glass bottles in an effort to boost its sustainability credentials.

With parent company Rémy Cointreau aiming to cut its carbon emissions per bottle by 50% by 2030, St-Rémy’s 70cl bottles will see a 15g reduction in weight. Additionally, the brand’s one-litre bottles will weigh 25g less than the original design.

Overall, brand owners estimate that this move will save around 48 tonnes of glass per year, resulting in a reduction of 70 tonnes of CO2.

Hervé Buzon, international marketing director for St-Rémy, said glass is one of the biggest CO2 contributors in the drinks industry, adding: “That’s why in the coming years, at St-Rémy, we will focus our efforts on reducing production, use and transport of glass.

“We will do it by reducing again the weight of our bottles, using alternative materials, or looking into experimenting in-store refilling options for consumers.”

In 2022, St-Rémy changed certain sizes of its plastic St-Rémy VSOP and XO bottles to recycled PET plastic. The brand has also been working to reduce its use of secondary packaging by removing gift boxes for its VSOP.

