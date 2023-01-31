Gusbourne wine reports boost in sales

English sparkling wine producer Gusbourne has reported strong growth for the 12 months of 2022. The Kent-based producer announced a 55% increase in UK trade sales, to £3 million, for the period, as English sparkling wine continues its upward trajectory.

Gusbourne described 2022 as a “strong year of performance”, with net revenue expected to be up by 48% to around £6.2 million, compared to 2021. Net revenue from direct to consumer channels grew by around 20%, driven by online sales and cellar door operations, while revenue from experiences such as guest visits increased by 70%, compared to 2021.

Overall, UK trade sales made up 49% of net revenue, compared to 47% in 2021.

Elsewhere, Gusbourne reported purchasing an additional 55 hectares of land in 2022, most of which is expected to be used as new vineyards. Gusbourne also introduced a handful of new products in 2022, including its Fifty-One Degrees North sparkling wine.

Charlie Holland, Gusbourne's CEO and chief winemaker, said: “Despite a challenging macroenvironmental backdrop, we have continued to see significant consumer demand for Gusbourne wines,” as he noted the ongoing growth of the English wine sector.

“With these results, a fantastic harvest in 2022 and further land purchases made during the year, the board continues to look to the future with great confidence as we further strengthen our position as one of the UK’s most significant fine wine producers,” Holland added.

